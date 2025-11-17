Stacey Wondra held without bond in Payette County, arraigned on murder, kidnapping charges

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Stacey Wondra is back in Payette County Court, where he is charged with the murder and kidnapping of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old who went missing in Fruitland in July of 2021.

On Monday morning, Wondra was arraigned and appointed a public defender.

Justice John Meienhofer of the Third Judicial District of Idaho ruled that he will be held without bond.

Wondra, who was previously being held in a federal prison in Arizona on unrelated weapons charges, waived his right to an extradition hearing on Oct. 31 and was later transported back to Idaho to face charges of First-Degree Murder, kidnapping, destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, and being a persistent violator.

In 2022, Sarah Wondra — the wife of Stacey Wondra — was arrested for failing to report Michael’s death. Investigators searched their yard after receiving a credible tip but found no evidence. The charges against her were dropped in April 2023.

In 2025, police released bodycam footage showing Stacey Wondra on a video call with investigators during the 2022 excavation of his yard. In the footage, he directs officers to where he believed Michael was buried and says his wife was responsible. “Sarah could have done something with the body when I wasn’t home, knowing that she knew I had seen where she was digging,” Stacey is heard saying.

Authorities were unable to find any human remains after digging up the yard.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.