"Pure evil": Michael Vaughan's mother faces son's accused killer in court

PAYETTE, Idaho — Today, Stacey Wondra sits in a jail cell in Payette County. He is back in Idaho, accused of killing young Michael Vaughan.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson spoke with Vaughan's mother, Brandi Neal, who didn't hold back words: "You're pure evil, you have no heart, you have no soul."

Neal was in the courtroom on Monday to face Stacey Wondra. Wondra is accused of murdering her then-five-year-old son in 2021. Don Nelson asked Neal why she went to the courthouse on Monday.

"So hopefully he could see my face, and I need to be at every one of the arraignments and hearings. I need to know where my son is and what they did to him in the entirety," Neal replied.

Stacey Wondra is also charged with second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence. His charges were filed just two weeks ago while he was still in an Arizona prison on unrelated charges.

Michael "Monkey" Vaughan's mother wants justice

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech explains, "Stacey Wondra has been transported from Arizona to Payette County. He just arrived here this morning."

Five-year-old Michael "Monkey" Vaughan was last seen outside his family's Fruitland home in July of 2021. In 2022, Stacey Wondra and his wife, Sarah Wondra, were named as suspects in the case. Stacey was already in custody, and Sarah was charged with failure to report a death.

Police excavated the yard of their Fruitland home but found no evidence, and Sarah's charges were dropped in 2023.

Don Nelson asked Neal, "Do you think you'll ever get the answer as to why?"

"No, 'cause there is no why. Why would somebody hurt an innocent little boy? What answer could you give? What answer could you possibly give? How scared was he? Did he ask for me? Did he ask for Tyler? I don't know, I don't know if I want to know that, but I think I deserve that."

Neal feels Monkey's presence with her every day, and says Michael's younger sister talks to him all the time. Neal says her daughter learned at a very young age about 'the bad guys'.

"I think her last comment on 'the bad guys' is they, the police can catch them, and she can kick them in the face, and I was like OK," Neal said.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told me he's limited in what he can say other than he is pleased to see this case progressing through the court system.

Stacey Wondra is being held in Payette County without bond and is expected back in court for a status hearing on December 15th. A preliminary hearing is set for December 16th, and Idaho News 6 will be in the courtroom.