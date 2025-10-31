BREAKING: Stacey Wondra charged with murder in the case of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Charges have been filed in the case of missing Fruitland boy Michael "Monkey" Vaughan.

Stacey Wondra has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence, according to a Lieutenant with the Payette County Sheriff's Office.

"Our family has mixed emotions. Yes, we are glad charges are coming. We want them to tell us where Michael is. Period. We will let the justice system take care of the rest," said Michael's mother, Brandi Vaughan.

A statement from the Payette County Prosecutor confirmed that despite the new charges, Michael's remains have yet to be located.

A Vaughan Family spokesperson says Wondra was supposed to be released from an Arizona prison on Thursday but was not, and, according to the Payette County Lieutenant, is now expected to be extradited to Idaho.

Vaughan was 5 years old at the time he disappeared in Fruitland.

In 2022, Sarah Wondra, Stacey Wondra's wife, was arrested for failing to report Michael's death. Investigators dug up the yard of their home after a "credible tip," but the search turned up no evidence. Her charges were dropped in April 2023.

In 2025, police bodycam footage showed Stacey Wondra on a video call with investigators as the yard was excavated in 2022. In the footage, he's giving officers directions to where he believed Michael to be buried, saying his wife was responsible. "Like I said, Sarah could have done something with [the body] when I wasn't home. Knowing that she knew that I had seen where she was digging," Stacey is heard saying on the video.

Sarah Wondra is currently serving time in an Idaho State prison for 2023 felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.