LIVE UPDATES: Man charged with murdering 5-year-old Michael Vaughan appears in Payette County court

Nearly five years after 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan disappeared from outside his Fruitland home in July 2021, the man charged with kidnapping and killing him, Stacey Wondra, is back in a Payette County courtroom Tuesday as preliminary hearings get underway.

Court began at 9:00 a.m. in a Payette County Courtroom. Stacey Wondra appeared wearing civilian clothing and shackles.

9:10 A.M.

The state called Michael's father, Tyler Vaughan, to the stand.

As we've previously reported, Tyler Vaughan is the person who noticed Michael was missing on the evening of July 27, 2021, and called 911.

Vaughan told prosecutors at the time of Michael's disappearance he was not familiar with the Wondras or anyone in their home, which is about a half mile away from the Vaughan's family home in Fruitland.

Vaughan immediately jumped in his car and started driving around the neighborhood looking for Michael, but he was never seen again.

9:00 A.M.

The prosecution began their arguments by laying out the probable cause they say would prove Wondra committed murder and then destroyed evidence to obstruct the investigation.

The state argued that Stacey Wondra confessed to law enforcement, telling police Michael Vaughan was abducted and taken to his Fruitland home in July 2021, before being put in a duffle bag and taken to another location in Kuna. Prosecutors say Wondra saw Vaughan buried in his backyard, but the boy's body was never located.

At the time in 2022, law enforcement shared their theory that Vaughan was buried at the Wondra home then later moved to a new location. His body has never been recovered.

The defense offered short opening remarks, stating "our client confesses to nothing."

