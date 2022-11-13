Fruitland Police search backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday.

An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing street in Fruitland.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received a "credible tip" that lead them to search this home. The home is just a few minutes from where 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen near his home on Southwest ninth street.

Fruitland Police Department

Vaughan disappeared on July 27, 2021. During a press conference to mark one year since his disappearance police believed the window of time in which Vaughan disappeared was between 6:40 - 7 p.m.

Related: Fruitland Police give update as Michael Vaughan's disappearance approaches the 1-year mark

Agencies at the scene included Fruitland Police, Idaho State Police, and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue.

Police have stopped their search for the night and will continue first thing Sunday morning. Police say they have not found anything so far.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.