Meridian city council delays decision on Syringa Crossing development following neighbors' concerns

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A controversial development proposed near Meridian and Amity roads will remain on hold for at least several more weeks after Meridian City Council postponed a decision on the project Tuesday night.

WATCH | Why neighbors want changes to the Syringa Crossing development in South Meridian

Why neighbors want changes to the Syringa Crossing development in South Meridian

The proposal, known as Syringa Crossing, would bring hundreds of homes, retail space and park amenities to a vacant parcel of land in south Meridian. The project has been the subject of months of debate between neighboring residents, developers and city leaders.

Sandra Griffith lives in the Stapleton subdivision, adjacent to the proposed development site. For her, the discussion goes beyond growth.

She told me she worries the project, as currently designed, could impact privacy for residents whose homes border the property.

"That's the master bedroom," Griffith pointed out. "So I will never be able to have my windows open for privacy."

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As the proposal moved through the approval process, Griffith said she discovered many residents were unaware of the plans. City leaders also acknowledged concerns about notification efforts.

"That's why I got the petition and everybody signed it and everybody got notified," she told me.

She went door-to-door throughout the neighborhood, gathering support from fellow residents.

"There's over 200 and some houses. I rang every doorbell," she said.

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She said nearly 200 people signed the petition in a single day.

While many residents acknowledge Meridian's continued growth, they told city leaders they believe changes should be made before the project moves forward.

Neighbor Pauline Skaggs said increased traffic and noise are among the community's concerns.

"The area that I live in is a majority of senior citizens, and it's pretty quiet right now," Skaggs said. "With more traffic flowing through, it'll increase the noise and pollution."

Griffith also expressed concerns about how the development could affect her home's future value.

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"I thought if I got to the point where I had to go into a home or something, I could sell the house and that would pay for my end-of-life costs," Griffith said. "I won't be able to sell it this way."

During Tuesday night's meeting, developers told council members they want additional time to meet directly with neighbors and better understand their concerns.

That request was supported by residents, leading both sides to ask the city to postpone its decision on the project.

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Meridian City Council unanimously agreed, setting a new hearing date for Dec. 1. Council members also agreed to increase notification efforts, including placing signage near the proposed development site to better inform nearby residents.

For Griffith, the delay represents an opportunity for more dialogue.

"I'm feeling more relieved because I think there's more communication," she said.

The future of Syringa Crossing will now return to council for further consideration on December 1st.

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