New Costco coming to south Meridian with new traffic signals ahead of November opening

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Construction is underway for a new Costco near Meridian Road and Lake Hazel Road in south Meridian, bringing a warehouse, gas station and more than 900 parking spaces to the area.

WATCH South Meridian Costco installs traffic lights ahead of November opening

South Meridian Costco installs traffic lights ahead of November opening

For nearby residents, the development means shopping options closer to home.

"It'll be nice...more convenient definitely," Kuna neighbor, Jen Halladay, told me.

Halladay is among neighbors in Kuna who currently shop at the Boise Costco, which she says is a 10-mile journey each way.

"There's a lot more development going on...so it's good that we're getting more of that on our side. This is a great area, I can see why people want to live here," Halladay said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New Costco warehouse planned for Meridian Road near Kuna-Meridian border

Two new traffic signals are now up — one at the Meridian Road entrance and another at the Lake Hazel Road entrance. The Ada County Highway District says Costco is in charge of the signals, and they are expected to be fully functional this week.

Halladay hopes the lights help handle the added traffic, which she believes will increase even more when the Costco opens.

"Not a fan of that, but that's what happens with growth. You just have to deal with it and time it so you don't have to be in it," Halladay told me.

She expressed, "It's just going to happen and you just have to be flexible."

Costco is scheduled to open in November.

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