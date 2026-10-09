ITD removes hundreds of signs from Idaho roadsides ahead of election season

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As election season gets underway, you may be noticing more signs popping up along roadsides across the Treasure Valley. But if those signs are placed in the wrong spot, they could be removed by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

WATCH | Why ITD is removing roadside signs in Idaho (and how you can get yours back)

Why ITD Is Removing Roadside Signs in Idaho

ITD recently contacted Idaho News 6 after noticing a collection of signs along roadways that raised safety concerns. The department says it removed hundreds of signs that were illegally placed in the state highway right-of-way.

“We had been noticing a collection of signs that were negatively affecting both the ability for cars to safely leave the right-of-way and line of sight,” said Jill Youmans with ITD District 3.

The right-of-way includes the road and additional land outside the roadway that ITD owns. Signs placed in these areas can create obstacles for drivers who unexpectedly leave the road or interfere with visibility.

RELATED | Meridian Police fire less-lethal shots at Nampa man after high speed pursuit

For neighbors who aren't sure where the right-of-way ends, ITD recommends placing signs behind the utility line. That generally means positioning them behind features such as light poles, utility lines or drainage ditches.

Youmans tells me keeping that area clear is important to prevent compounded accidents.

“If a car unexpectedly leaves the road, we want them to have a free and clear path,” Youmans said.

And those restrictions aren't limited to political campaign signs. Signs placed by businesses, private individuals and other groups may also be subject to right-of-way rules.

RELATED | Students rally in Meridian over Cornell 7, Timberline cases

If your sign is taken down, it may not be gone for good.

Youmans says ITD takes care to organize the signs it collects so owners can retrieve them.

“Signs are expensive and we understand that. That's why we try to take good care of them when we take them down,” Youmans tells me.

ITD sorts the signs by the business, person or cause associated with them and stores them at a shed at the department's headquarters in Boise.

RELATED | 62-year-old Meridian YMCA instructor wins world title and breaks weightlifting record

To find a sign that has been removed, neighbors can contact ITD and be connected you with the appropriate foreman to arrange its retrieval.

Once the sign is returned, owners can put it back up as long as they place it outside the right-of-way and follow applicable requirements.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.