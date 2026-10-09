The Village at Meridian celebrates expansion with opening of 4 new retailers

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Four new retailers opened Friday as part of an 80,000 square-foot expansion at The Village at Meridian.

The new retailers - ALO, Kendra Scott, Gorjana and Tecovas opened at 10 a.m. Friday.

Watch as officials welcomed the new stores in a ribbon cutting Friday.

LIVE: New stores now open at Village at Meridian

Property Management officials say additional shops are planned for the expanded development, including the opening of Flower Child, Solidcore, Vuori, and 7th Avenue in the next several weeks. Full completion of the expansion is slated for February 2027.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Alo opens at the Village at Meridian expansion, with 15 more retailers on the way

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Village at Meridian reveals new stores and restaurants in long-awaited final expansion phase

“The Village at Meridian invites everyone to celebrate our expansion phase with new stores, live entertainment, experiences and lots of giveaways,” Property Management Vice President Hugh Crawford said in a press release. “With this initial round of retailer and restaurant openings in the coming weeks, we are cementing our place as the premier destination in the Treasure Valley for first-to-market stores and restaurants.

More information is available online .