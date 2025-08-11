New USL team Athletic Club Boise collaborating with Saint Alphonsus for athlete care

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise has named Saint Alphonsus Health System as the official sports medicine provider for its new professional USL soccer club.

Saint Alphonsus Health System President and CEO David McFadyen and Athletic Club Boise CEO and co-founder Brad Stith signed a multiyear agreement Monday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Under the partnership, Saint Alphonsus will provide medical services, athletic training, and more to the club’s players. The organizations will also collaborate on community wellness initiatives, including youth sports programs and health education.

Services will include a team physician, team athletic trainer, sports psychology, sports nutrition, and sports performance support.

“We are as excited as the rest of the community for the arrival of Athletic Club Boise and professional soccer to the Treasure Valley,” McFadyen said in a press release. “From preparation to play and recovery to rehab, Saint Alphonsus will walk with the athletes … every step of the way.”

“Saint Alphonsus has been a leader in whole-athlete care and community health across the Treasure Valley, making them an ideal partner,” Stith said.

Athletic Club Boise will play its home games at the a new 7,050-seat stadium under construction at Expo Idaho, with the men’s team debuting in March 2026 and the women’s team following in 2027.