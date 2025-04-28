Idaho Voter Election Guide: May 2025

BOISE, Idaho — The May 2025 election is rapidly approaching. Idaho News 6's voter guide has all the information voters will need, including when, where, and how to vote.



WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

The May 2025 election is a consolidated election, which will cover county issues relating to library districts, auditorium districts, highway districts, hospital districts, water and school districts, school bonds and levies, and other ballot questions.

A few Idaho counties do not have an election on May 20, including Blaine, Butte, Clark, Custer, Elmore, Lemhi, and Washington Counties.

Voters can see their sample ballot, ahead of the election, at voteidaho.gov.

HOW DO I REGISTER TO VOTE?

The deadline to register to vote online was April 25, but anyone who hasn't registered can still register on-site at the polls on election day — just be sure to bring all necessary documents. Any U.S. citizen over the age of 18 who has lived in Idaho for 30+ days is eligible to register.

Anyone registering to vote in Idaho will need one of the following photo identifications: a current Idaho driver’s license, U.S. passport, tribal identification card, Idaho government-issued identification card, or a concealed weapons license issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

Voters will also need proof of residence, which can be any of the above photo IDs with the correct current residential address, a current proof of insurance, a deed of trust, a lease or rental agreement, and more.

Registering to vote doesn't need to be done every election cycle. If you voted in the last election, and none of your personal information has changed, you should already be registered for the 2025 election.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Idaho residents are assigned a specific polling location based on their physical address. Voters can find their designated polling location at voteidaho.gov/casting-your-ballot. All polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.



CAN I VOTE EARLY?

Some counties in Idaho offer early in-person voting, typically beginning two weeks before an upcoming election — check with your county elections office for details on dates, times, and locations.



HOW DO I ABSENTEE VOTE?

Absentee voting lets voters cast their ballot, whether they are out of town on Election Day or prefer to vote from the comfort of their home.

Any registered voter in Idaho may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their address — applications must be received by 5 p.m. on May 9. All absentee ballots need to be returned prior to the polls closing on election night.

