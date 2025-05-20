Middleton voters to weigh in on bond for new elementary school

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, voters will weigh in on a $19.9 million bond intended to help the Middleton School District build a new elementary school.

The district has not built a new school in nearly two decades, and two out of three elementary schools in the district are over capacity. According to the district, Mill Creek Elementary has been operating at 114% capacity, and Heights Elementary at 145% capacity.

In 2022, the district tried to pass a $59.4 million bond for a new school, which failed, so it was reworked with a lower amount for the 2025 election — that was the 4th time since 2018 that the district has had a bond fail.

The new elementary school would be built on a 12-acre lot near Kingsbury and SH-44, which was donated by local developers.

The bond would cost taxpayers roughly $34 per $100,000 of property value.