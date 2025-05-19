Third time is the charm? Star-Middleton Fire to propose new $2.225 million levy

STAR, Idaho — Voters in Star and Middleton will see a familiar item on the ballot this May as the Star-Middleton Fire Districts are once again proposing a $2.225 million levy to help staff two new stations. Two previous attempts by the district to pass a levy fell short of voter approval.

"We are not adding any services that are not necessary. These are necessary because of the growth the community is experiencing," explained Deputy Chief of Operations Matt Anderson. "The language hasn't changed. The amount we ask people per house may change and decrease."

The last levy, also a $2.225 million ask, would have cost Star residents $44.79 per $100,000 of taxable value and Middleton homeowners $61.72 per $100,000 of taxable value. But with growth, the fire district says these numbers will most definitely shrink on the 2025 levy.

"We have a brand new station.Station 55 is being constructed right now. We have a brand new refurbished fire truck to be delivered there soon. But what is missing is the personnel to staff," explained Anderson.

He says this levy will support staffing and equipping the new Star station, as well as Station 54 in Middleton.

Anderson continued, "We are not a rural fire department anymore. One of the things we experience now is called 'Level Zero,' which is when a fire station like this one runs one of its 1,500-plus calls a year, and there is nobody at this station to run calls."

Anderson explained that with staff limitations, they typically have to outsource staff and equipment from other departments to address emergencies in the area.

"It also increases call times because they are reporting from a different area, zone, and jurisdiction," finished Anderson.

Both districts invite locals to come to their open houses for more information on the levy. Middleton on April 21st and Star's on April 24th.