Burley voters asked to approve 2-year override levy for the public library

BURLEY, Idaho — On May 20, Burley voters will decide on a levy aimed at supporting the city's public library for the next two years.

"This levy has been in place for the last 16 years, so this will be our eighth time running this type of levy to help support the library," said Tayce Robinson, director of the Burley Public Library.

So, voters will see this item on the ballot once again in May. The proposed override levy seeks to cover 61% of the public library's operational costs.

Typically, the levy passes with strong community support for library programs.

"There's a quote that says, 'The library is the heart of the community.' I like to flip that and say our community is the heart of the library," Robinson said.

The library operates on two separate levies: a permanent levy and this recurring override levy.

Tayce Robinson explained that while the permanent levy keeps the lights on, the override levy adds the library’s heart and soul.

"The levy will be $360,000 per year, which funds staff to ensure we provide the best services possible," Robinson added. "It also gives us the wonderful opportunity to provide job experience for high school students in the area. Additionally, it is used to purchase books, e-books, audiobooks, and other technologies that help us function."

If passed, the levy would cost homeowners just under $28 each year for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.

"For a home valued at $100,000, the cost each month is approximately $2.33," Robinson explained. "Most homes are valued a little higher than that. This figure is based on the home's taxable value, not its sales value."

Most people in Burley that I spoke with expressed their love for the library, but voiced concerns about the current economy, describing it as an additional burden on taxpayers.

"The main issue is that the economy hasn't fully recovered here in Burley,” said Eugene Soulsby, a Burley resident. "It's getting better, but it is not quite where it needs to be, compared to the rest of the country. This adds another financial consideration for your budget, and I think for right now that would be an influence to say no."

While some residents question the added expense, others acknowledge that if the levy fails, significant cuts could affect what the library offers.

Jordan Mendoza and her four children emphasized how essential the library is.

"Without the library, there would likely be no art classes. It costs a lot to provide those resources, and they offer them for free to the kids. We are very fortunate for that," Mendoza said.

