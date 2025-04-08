Canyon County Paramedics request voter support for temporary $7.9 million levy to improve emergency services

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Paramedics Chief Michael Stowell emphasized the ongoing needs of the community: “The needs are still there; we just decided, let's try a temporary override this time.”

The paramedics are asking voters to approve a new levy after their $5.8 million override levy failed for the second time last November.

“Looking back at all the feedback we received for both levies, the most consistent feedback we got was that the reason for the ‘no’ votes was the permanence,” Stowell said.

The proposed temporary $7.9 million levy would last for only two years, costing taxpayers countywide $18.62 per $100,000 in assessed property value.

“We aren't growing; we are actually going back,” Stowell said. He noted that the agency is losing a Nampa station and is already experiencing a 15% turnover in staff.

With the increasing population in Canyon County, the demand for services is rising.

“We are shutting ambulances down, closing down stations, and response times are going to go up,” Stowell said. “It means we are not going to get there soon and not be able to transport patients to the hospital as quickly.”

Canyon County resident Kim Hasenoehrl stressed the importance of voting: “We all need to get out and vote; this is as important a vote as any to keep our communities going.”

Hasenoehrl credited the paramedics for saving her husband's life after he experienced a sudden cardiac arrhythmia and lost his pulse.

“We really didn't get his heart beating again until the paramedics were able to get there and use the defibrillator on him. Without that, he would 100% be dead,” Hasenoehrl said.

If the levy passes in May, Stowell said the agency would be able to add staffing, procure an additional ambulance, rebuild the south Nampa station, and construct a new station in Caldwell, which would be located where the call volume is highest.

