Four candidates are vying for two spots on the Meridian Library District Board of Trustees

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Library elections rarely attract much attention, but after recent efforts to ban books and even dissolve the library district, the stakes are higher in Meridian.

Voters will see 4 candidates on their ballot for 2 spots open on the Meridian Library District’s Board of Trustees.

“My kids grew up here, and we made regular stops to the library. And so as a trustee, I get to give back for that service that the library gave to me and my family, [and] make sure that that important resource is available for everybody else for the years to come,” said Jeff Kohler, the Incumbent Candidate for Meridian Library District Board of Trustees.

Kohler is running to keep his seat on the board of trustees for the Meridian Library District. He tells me improving access to services and keeping the library open are top priorities.

Kohler is unofficially running with newcomer Garrett Castle.

“A vote for me and Jeff is a vote to continue the things where we provide what the community wants, it’s to keep the summer reading program here, make it so we’re supporting our seniors and the book delivery for them. I think our libraries are worth it, and I hope to continue that good work,” said Castle.

Meridian voters will recognize Mike Hon from his previous efforts to dissolve the library district, as well a run for mayor back in 2023.

Hon told Idaho News 6 at the time that he was concerned about kids accessing books that he sees as inappropriate.

Many community members rallied to support the library, and commissioners voted to preserve the district.

While Hon declined our request for an interview, he recently told ‘The Ranch Podcast,’ he wants to vet the library district’s finances.

“I think people should be given the option to whether they wanna, ‘if you utilize the library, well if you do great, if you don’t, then you know, maybe you don’t pay for it,’ so that’s my opinion,” said Hon.

Hon is not the only candidate calling for change.

Phil Reynolds did not respond to our multiple requests for an interview, but also appeared on ‘The Ranch Podcast.’

“I am flat out against banning books,” said Reynolds.

In the podcast, Reynolds says they want to be on the board to be a part of the discussion about what content is suitable for Meridian’s book shelves, “It’s about making a decision, by an elected board, on what content that library will provide."

Reynolds also stated that he believes that the Meridian Library District is currently in violation of House Bill 710, which mandates the relocation of library books deemed "harmful to minors" to an adult-only section.

They also discussed the priority to maintain libraries to be suitable for older adults in the community.

Early voting is underway in Meridian, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 20.

