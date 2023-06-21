A candid conversation between Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Idaho News 6

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has dealt with Covid, the hiring and firing of a police chief, and growth challenges over the past three and half years. I sat down with McLean for a candid conversation during this election year about why she wants to keep going.

I first started by asking the Mayor if she is proud of the men and women of the Boise Police and Fire Departments.

"Oh my goodness of course, yes, yes, yes. I'd say other words but I shouldn't because we're on TV."

When talking to McLean you can't avoid the white elephant in the room, and that, of course, is the handling of former Police Chief Ryan Lee. So I asked, "Was he the same person that day you asked for his resignation as he was when you interviewed him for the job?"

RELATED | Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor

"Oh, that's a good question that hasn't been asked before. I would say the pressures of any job, the responsibility of the job, probably changes us all and so you're never the same person that you are two years after the fact," responded McLean.

And when the issue of racism raised its ugly head with a former police captain, McLean says she had to be clear it wasn't bigger on the force.

I asked what prompted her to go down that road, to say maybe it is a bigger problem? Where behind closed doors some would say, Mayor, we just have one bad egg. "Well, I appreciate the question about an issue we addressed that was shocking all of us, the community was reeling, as was the police department," says McLean.

RELATED | Updates and recommendations from the Boise Police Department racism investigation

It was incredible finding out the city spent over half a million dollars on a law firm with experience in this kind of work, and then to learn they found no evidence of widespread racism within the department.

The money, McLean says, was worth it because, in her words, you can't put a price tag on not knowing.

I then inquired about the homeless issue, and whether Boise is becoming the next city, like Portland or Seattle, where the homeless population has become a problem for city leaders.

RELATED | Homelessness in Ada County is increasing by 6% in just the last three years

"Those cities turned their backs on people and we aren't doing that here. We are Boise, and we want to be Boise. We will remain Boise, and we will do that as people taking care of people and staying true to the values we have.

She feels the city of Boise has the services to help get families and individuals back on their feet. But adds the city will hold individuals accountable when needed.

Just last week, after months of public feedback, the city passed a detailed and comprehensive zoning roadmap for the future.

RELATED | Boise City Council Passes Modern Zoning Code Rewrite

I brought up the argument that People who might have opposed it at first were worried that their property values would go down if someone across the street leveled a house and built a four-story apartment building.

The Mayor responded, "What we talked about in this modern zoning code is just that, how there is an interplay between new development and existing neighborhoods. One of the changes made last night was a new transition zone. A way to provide a stepping down[from] the taller buildings to the homes in every part of the city. That was a change the Council made last night."

The interview wouldn't be complete if we didn't discuss big changes to the city's big parks, specifically Ann Morrison Park.

Pointing out the obvious, I mentioned the infamous big waterfall at Ann Morrison, and that the Mayor got rid of it. McLean comments that she didn't get rid of it, rather it was due for an upgrade.

RELATED | New Fountain debuts in Ann Morrison Park

And soon Boise Bench residents will have an easier and safer way to get into the park when a multi-level staircase with a bike ramp will be built.

Regarding the re-election campaign and responding to challenger Mike Masterson's attacks, McLean knows there will be plenty of time for that later.

RELATED | Boise's former police chief Mike Masterson wants to be mayor