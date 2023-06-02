New Fountain debuts in Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho — Ann Morrison Park has debuted its newest water feature accessible to the entire community.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lauren McLean cut the ribbon opening this new interactive fountain for everyone to enjoy.

Taking over the area that was once home to the original fountain and reflecting pool, this feature was designed after receiving community input and with the goal of making the area safe, engaging, and functional.

The new fountain is 70 feet long including 69 active jets that arch, spray, and splash visitors with sprays going as high as 12 feet in the air. Many sequences for the water flow and colored LED lights can be programmed to give the feature multiple looks.

The fountain is scheduled to run from sunrise to sunset during normal park hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day every year, with possible extended hours for special events.

The area also includes a new art installation, titled Double Portal, including many circular elements.

Doug Lock-Smith / KIVI

Funding for both the fountain and new art were provided as a combination of city dollars and donations.