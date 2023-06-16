Boise City Council Passes Modern Zoning Code Rewrite

After several days of public testimony, Boise’s city council approved a new ordinance revamping the city’s zoning code for the first time in 50 years.

A video recording of the City Council meeting is available here.

The changes aim to prevent urban sprawl by increasing density. The ordinance requires 3 readings but barring major issues should go into effect on December 1st of this year.

The buildup to the June 15th Boise City Council meeting has been making waves in the past couple of weeks. The major zoning code rewrite has been stirring up a larger conversation about growth in Boise as well as the city's future.

A zoning code establishes the processes through which developments and buildings are approved by the city, and the proposed Modern Zoning Code is focused on addressing Boise's housing shortage.

As a fast-growing city, Boise is facing new challenges. An executive summary (available here) for the zoning code was released by the city, where the code is described as addressing this by "creating a predictable and sustainable development pattern."

The code would decrease parking and space requirements for new housing developments in the city. This should increase housing options for Boise locals and, hopefully, keep up with the city's growth.

As a wide-spanning amendment, the zoning code change has sparked a conversation about how Boise will grow.

Community group Reject Boise Upzone has been calling for City Council members to reject the proposed amendments since April. Members of the group have criticized the changes, citing how they will destabilize neighborhoods and impact privacy.

Residents rally at City Hall to oppose the Boise upzone

The group also claims on their website (available here) that passing an amendment before the City Council elections this November would be undemocratic, as it would not allow locals to express an opinion on the code.

The group has demonstrated several times in the leadup to this decision. Members of Reject Boise Upzone made their voices heard most recently at the June 13th City Council meeting.

Member Doug Drinka expressed his concerns with the major zoning code changes in a testimony where he said "We need a way to measure the impact of development on existing neighborhoods."

However, the Modern Zoning Code also has support in the community, with the Neighbors for Boise movement representing a group that believes the legislation is necessary.

The Neighbors for Boise website (available here) lists the reasons they support the Modern Zoning Code. Chief among them is the belief that everyone in Boise needs a home, meaning options for housing need to be opened up.

This was a busy week with dozens of residents testifying for and against changes. And despite differences of opinion, most considered the process to be inclusive and smooth.