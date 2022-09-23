Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean.

Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022.

Lee will be on leave for the remainder of his time, according to the release.

The resignation comes following several months of investigations into allegations Lee broke Sgt. Kirk Rush’s neck during a daily department briefing in October 2021, according to a tort claim. The investigation by Idaho State Police and the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office led to no charges against Lee, but a prosecuting attorney called it a "close call" and said it was a "very difficult decision."

Lee was hired for the position in June of 2020 and had previously worked in Portland for nearly 20 years.

Neither the Boise Police Department or McLean has released further information or comment as of Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated when more information becomes available.