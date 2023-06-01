Homelessness in Ada County is increasing by 6% in just the last three years

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County's homelessness has increased by 6% in just the last three years. According to thelatest count, rising numbers are taking a toll on resources and local businesses, and residents.

Core Strong --- a Pilates studio located in Boise, has experienced and seen how the homeless population has impacted their business throughout the last several years,

"Sometimes it's pretty benign, and sometimes it's pretty crazy," said George Lliff, Co-owner of Core Strong.

Due to local shelters nearby, shelter staff tell us on average, they see about 100 to 200 unhoused individuals daily in the area.

"There have been instances where there have been homeless people inside of the door, and you have to tell them to move," said Alex Esmerian, a Core Strong Instructor.

Interfaith Sanctuary, located just behind core strong, tells us they house an average of about 160 individuals experiencing homelessness every day.

Local Boise Shelter staff say they aren't surprised by the report recently released by our path home. Stating that nearly 700 community members in Ada County are experiencing homelessness. While the homeless population has risen since 2020, it has reduced by 8% from 2012.

"What's different between now and 2012 that probably explains why there are fewer people in our shelters currently and on the streets currently is because we have solutions like new path community housing and valor point," said Casey Mattoon, the Our Path Home manager.

One of the problems in finding a way off the streets is resources. Resident at Interfaith has lived at the shelter for nine months and has been placed on a list to find affordable housing. But has been told it could take a few years to find affordable housing.

"I'm not in the system, so I'm free and clear," said Michael Subach, a resident at Interfaith Sanctuary. "I really shouldn't have an issue, but just coming up with the money,"

Interfaith's new homeless shelter is currently under construction that is expected to house over 200 people to assist with the current need.

While the city of Boise has invested in affordable housing, more is needed for the current need in the area.