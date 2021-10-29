5 shootings across the Treasure Valley in the past 12 days. What we know of each incident.

BOISE, Idaho — There has be five shootings across the Treasure Valley in the past 12 days, several of which involved police officers.

Here's what we know of the shootings:

October 16: Police: One person shot at Bi-Mart in Caldwell

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart that led to a shooting sending a 23-year-old to the hospital. Shoppers were kept inside for hours as police took statements and began their investigation. On Oct. 28, Caldwell Police confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the suspects were apprehended and more details would be released.

October 24: Two men shot and killed in Ontario

On Sunday, law enforcement in Malheur County responded to reports of multiple shots fired at Rosewood Apartments in Ontario, Oregon. When law enforcement arrived, two men were found dead. The crime appears to have been personal in nature, and not a random act.

October 25: Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Boise Towne Square

Monday afternoon, Boise Police responded to calls of shots fired inside the Boise Towne Square Mall, killing two people and injuring others including a Boise Police officer. The gunman ran toward Milwaukee Street where officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and later died from his injuries.

The shooting is being investigated by Boise Police with help from state and federal partners as well as the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

October 27: Boise Police: Shooting near downtown Boise leaves one in critical condition

Ada County Dispatch received a call about a suicidal person threatening to jump off an overpass or building around 5:05 p.m. and officers had previous contact with the man and were aware of his history, according to BPD.

Boise police found the man at Capitol and Myrtle and felt threatened while trying to contact him and then fired their weapons, according to the updated release. BPD reports no officers were injured.

October 27: ACSO: Boise man charged with aggravated assault after standoff

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a 36-year-old Boise man has been charged with aggravated assault for shooting at an ACSO deputy Wednesday night.

The incident started around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when several people called the Ada County Dispatch saying they saw the driver of a Chevy pickup truck, later identified as Peter T. Kuyper of Boise, fire several shots either at a white minivan or in the air, according to ACSO.

This happened on Meridian Road near the Franklin Road intersection. A brief vehicle chase ended moments later on W. Airport Road at the Mountain View RV Park around 9:45 p.m. when Kuyper stopped the truck, jumped out and fired at least one shot at the ACSO deputy, according to the release. Kuyper ran away and went into a nearby trailer.

Boise Police and ACSO deputies set up a perimeter around the trailer and started negotiating with Kuyper to surrender.

He eventually left around 2:20 a.m. and Boise Police arrested him without further incident, according to the release.

Related: Counseling services are being offered to support individuals impacted by Boise mall shooting

All of this in a short amount of time can be difficult for the community to deal with. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has been urging people to use the state's care line by calling 211.