Counseling services are being offered to support individuals impacted by Boise mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Support and counseling services are being made available to individuals impacted by the deadly mall shooting that took occurred in Boise Town Square on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday, during a press conference Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the mall has counseling and support services.

“In partnership with our city and our victim-witness coordinator and the programs that we have available,” McLean said.

She added that people could also call the 2-1-1 Idaho Care Line. The care line is a free statewide resource to connect the individual with free or low-cost health services.

“Some of the managers that I spoke with said their corporate offices as well, working with them to ensure that they have trauma care that they need after this event,” McLean said.

We are grateful for the first responders and police officers who kept members of our community out of harm’s way. Boise State University’s Health Services and Counseling Services is available for any member of the campus community who wishes to connect. — Boise State University (@BoiseState) October 26, 2021

On Twitter, BSU said, the Boise State University Health and Counseling Services could provide their services to its campus community.

Tedd Mcdonals is A BSU professor at the department of psychological science and said individuals that have experienced a traumatic event, such as a shooting, go through a sense of ‘disbelief’ and ‘shocked’.

“In recognizing that it’s a normal response even though it’s extremely unpleasant and so is the grief that starts to follow in waves. That’s how human beings process. It’s not suggested necessarily of anything being profundly wrong with the person, but after that, it’s really important to monitor their sort of continued adaptation to what they have experienced or what they have learned,” said Tedd McDonald.

All Seasons Mental Health & Family Care Clinic is also offering free counseling sessions to those impacted by the shooting. The clinic can provide up to three sessions.

Paul Littlefield Executive Director for All Season Health said he received “overwhelming of support” from the staff to make the free service available to the community. To learn more, contact the clinic at (208) 321-0634.

McDonald echoed the same sentiment from other mental health providers that it’s okay to ask for help in a time of need.

“The important thing is to try to convince people that it is perfectly acceptable and courageous act to recognize that we need a little help, and it might help to talk to someone and to access services,” McDonald said.