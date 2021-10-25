Police: 5 people, 1 officer hurt in shooting at Boise Towne Square

UPDATE (3:17 p.m.): Five people and a Boise Police officer were hurt during the incident, according to the BPD Twitter account. Police say they are making notifications to family of those involved.

Police are still working to clear the mall.

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.): Boise Police say there are multiple reports of injuries and one person is in custody.

Police are working their way through the mall to clear each business, according to a tweet from Boise Police. They say it is expected to take some time.

Police say they have no further information indicating additional threats at this time.

Ada County Highway District announced Milwaukee is closed in both directions between Franklin and Emerald due to police activity in the area.

Officers are continuing to secure the scene, there are multiple reports of injuries. One person is in custody. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boise Police Department is responding to a report of shots fired at Boise Towne Square.

People are asked to avoid the area, according to BPD.

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired at the mall on N. Milwaukee. People are asked to avoid the area. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 25, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Idaho News 6 has a crew on scene and we will provide updates as they become available.