I-84 near Broadway closed as Ada County and Boise police negotiate with armed man

Interstate 84 is reopened near Broadway after closing due while Ada County Sheriff's officers and Boise police negotiated with an armed man in a trailer park.

The two agencies are negotiating with a man who officers say led them on a "short pursuit" to the trailer park before running in to one of the trailers.

ACSO and @BoisePD have set up a perimeter around a trailer in the Mtn. View trailer park off Airport Road and are negotiating with an armed man who just led deputies on a short pursuit and then ran into the trailer after he jumped out of his truck. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) October 28, 2021

Ada County Sheriff's Office reports the two agencies set up a perimeter around the trailer in Mountain View trailer park off Airport Road. The man jumped out of a truck then ran into the trailer, and appeared to have fired a shot at deputies, according to ACSO.

ACSO initially responded to a report of a man in a truck shooting at another car near the I-84 Meridian Road overpass, according to tweets from ACSO. Officials are now reportedly trying to get the man to surrender peacefully.