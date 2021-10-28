Watch
News

Actions

I-84 near Broadway closed as Ada County and Boise police negotiate with armed man

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:03 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 01:36:28-04

Interstate 84 is reopened near Broadway after closing due while Ada County Sheriff's officers and Boise police negotiated with an armed man in a trailer park.

The two agencies are negotiating with a man who officers say led them on a "short pursuit" to the trailer park before running in to one of the trailers.

Ada County Sheriff's Office reports the two agencies set up a perimeter around the trailer in Mountain View trailer park off Airport Road. The man jumped out of a truck then ran into the trailer, and appeared to have fired a shot at deputies, according to ACSO.

ACSO initially responded to a report of a man in a truck shooting at another car near the I-84 Meridian Road overpass, according to tweets from ACSO. Officials are now reportedly trying to get the man to surrender peacefully.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light