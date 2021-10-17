Police: One person shot at Bi-Mart in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with Idaho News 6 there was a large police presence at the 10th Ave. Bi-Mart in Caldwell.

According to a lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department, there was an altercation around 3:30 in the Bi-Mart parking lot. A 23-year-old was shot and transported to a local hospital. Caldwell Police says they are now in stable condition.

According to Caldwell Police, two subjects remain at large but don't believe the public is in any danger.

Caldwell Police said the people involved in the altercation likely knew each other. Shoppers had to remain inside the store as police gathered information.

This is a breaking news story, this article will become updated as more information is confirmed.

