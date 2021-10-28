Watch
Boise Police: Shooting near downtown Boise leaves one injured

Ricardo Coronado, Idaho News 6
Boise Police Department
Posted at 6:45 PM, Oct 27, 2021
A shooting near downtown Boise leaves one injured, Boise Police report.

Boise police secured the scene near W. Myrtle and S. Capitol Blvd for a shooting that involved an officer, according to a tweet from BPD. The injured person was taken to a local hospital.

Police report the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

