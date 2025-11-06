Woman charged in Wilder raid, Dayana Fajardo, granted pre-trial release

BOISE, Idaho — A woman facing illegal gambling charges in connection with the federal law enforcement raid at a private horse racing track in Wilder was granted pre-trial release by a district judge in federal court on Thursday.

Court documents allege that Dayana Fajardo played a role in collecting and settling illegal wagers at La Catedral Racetrack.

Fajarado previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of Prohibition of Illegal Gambling Business.

Fajarado's husband, Samuel Bejarano Coolin, also faces federal charges related to illegal gambling along with three others: Ivan Tellez, Alejandro Torres Estrada, and Cesar Oroszco.

The judge ordered Fajardo's release under the conditions that she remain in the State of Idaho, surrender any passports, and forgo attending any horse racing events. She must also be supervised when visiting her young children. She will be staying with her daughter, who lives in Caldwell, as she awaits trial.

