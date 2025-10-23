Multiple charges filed in La Catedral Racetrack investigation

WILDER, Idaho — Five people are now facing federal charges in connection with a raid at La Catedral Racetrack in Wilder, according to court documents.

Alejandro Torres Estrada, Cesar Iniguez Orozco, and Dayana Fajardo have each been charged with one count of Prohibition of Illegal Gambling Business following Sunday’s raid.

Samuel Bejarano Colin and Ivan Tellez face the same charge, along with an additional count of Transmission of Wagering Information.

Federal agents raided the racetrack Sunday as part of a long-running investigation into illegal gambling and horse racing. Immigration officials confirmed 105 people were detained during the operation, many of whom reportedly have no criminal history.

In court Monday, Tellez — identified as the racetrack’s owner and a Mexican national living legally in the United States — was granted pretrial release under conditions that include remaining in Idaho and avoiding contact with co-defendants.

Bejarano Colin, who prosecutors say poses a significant flight risk, remains in custody.

Estrada was also granted supervised release after the judge determined he did not pose a serious flight risk.

Orozco, arrested Monday at his Meridian home, was released Wednesday under pretrial supervision. He is required to surrender his passport and remain in Idaho.

All defendants are scheduled to return to court Oct. 28.