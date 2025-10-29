Court documents reveal new information in Wilder raid arrests

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Federal court documents filed this week reveal new details in the ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal gambling operation at La Catedral Racetrack in Wilder earlier this month.

According to the filings, law enforcement traced proceeds from the gambling business to multiple accounts belonging to defendant Dayana Fajardo and her husband, Samuel Bejarano Coolin. A review of 36 transactions between May and October from 2023 to 2025 showed about $17,000 in wagers tied to the operation.

Investigators said payments were made through several apps, including Zelle, Cash App, and Venmo.

Further financial review from December 2022 through May 2025 showed:



58 ATM deposits totaling $66,092

296 Venmo deposits totaling $133,361.53

121 Cash App deposits totaling $63,218.11

726 Zelle payments to Bejarano Coolin totaling $298,156.67

During her arrest, Fajardo allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands, gave them the middle finger, and barricaded herself inside a portable restroom. Officers said they eventually forced the door open, and Fajardo braced herself against the sides to resist being pulled out.

A struggle followed, during which two officers were injured, including one who sustained a large bruise to the kneecap. After being detained, Fajardo allegedly refused to identify herself, reportedly telling officers, “F*** you.”

Fajardo and Bejarano Coolin are among five defendants charged following the federal raid. Immigration officials detained more than 100 people during the operation, which investigators say targeted an illegal horse racing and gambling ring.

Four of the defendants — Ivan Tellez, Alejandro Torres Estrada, Cesar Oroszco, and Bejarano Coolin — appeared in court on Tuesday, all of whom entered a not guilty plea. Fajardo appeared in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and provide the latest updates.

