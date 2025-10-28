Four charged in Wilder gambling case enter not guilty pleas in federal court

BOISE, Idaho — Four of the five defendants charged in connection with the Wilder horse racing raid appeared in federal court Tuesday, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, federal immigration officials arrested more than 100 people during an operation at a horse track in Wilder. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the operation “dismantled an illegal horse-racing, animal fighting and gambling enterprise at the property.”

Five people were arrested on gambling-related charges.

Cesar Orozco and Alejandro Estrada pleaded not guilty to one count each of conducting an illegal gambling business. Both were released under pretrial conditions. If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Ivan Tellez, of Wilder and the owner of the racetrack, pleaded not guilty to two counts — one for conducting an illegal gambling business and another for transmission of wagering information. He was released under pretrial conditions.

Samuel Bejarano Colin pleaded not guilty to the same two counts. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

All four defendants are scheduled to return to court for a jury trial on Dec. 15.

The fifth suspect, Dayana Fajardo, is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.