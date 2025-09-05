Unpacking day one of the sexual abuse trial against former Caldwell Police Sgt Ryan Bendawald.

BOISE, Idaho — Opening arguments began this morning in the federal trial against former Caldwell Police Department Sgt. Ryan Bendawald.

Ryan Bendawald was indicted in 2023 following a federal investigation. Prosecutors allege that between 2017 and 2021, he used his role as a Caldwell Police officer to sexually abuse at least seven women, though two of those charges were dropped.

To say the prosecution's statements were graphic would be an understatement.

WATCH: Senior Reporter Don Nelson was in the courtroom during the opening arguments

Day one of the sexual abuse trial against former Caldwell Police Department Sgt. Ryan Bendawald

Still, Bendawald maintains he did nothing wrong.

In a packed courtroom on Thursday, the jury sat and listened to the prosecution paint a picture of a bad cop.

The prosecution described in graphic detail "how" Bendawald sexually assaulted the women and how those victims felt powerless. Bendawald came in contact with these women during drug investigations and 911 calls that came through dispatch.

The defense says the government's allegations are fatally flawed. They painted a picture of a good cop who's put many drug dealers and gang members in jail.

RELATED | Jury finalized in trial of former Caldwell Police sergeant accused of sexual abuse

It was very clear that the defense was going after the credibility of the women, specifically as it concerned their recollections of the alleged encounters.

The defense simply stated the Government's allegations are a mirage, going as far as to say the women are all criminals, with some having felony charges against them.

Five witnesses, including three women, claimed they were sexually violated by Bendawald.

Bendawald testified on day one of the trial, along with the mother of one of the women accusing Bendawald of sexual abuse.

Since two of the victims are currently incarcerated, the jury was removed from the courtroom as they entered and exited in handcuffs.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.