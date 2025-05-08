Boise Mayor stands firm one day after city's Pride Flag resolution vote

BOISE, Idaho — The Pride flag at Boise City Hall is here to stay after the Boise City Council voted Tuesday night to designate it as an official city flag.

The council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution, which allows the city to continue flying the Pride flag and the organ donor flag despite a new state law limiting what flags can be displayed on government property.

RELATED: Dueling petitions seek to either recall or support Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

"The council took decisive action to stand with our residents and make those flags official flags," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in an interview with Idaho News 6.

McLean led the effort to make the Pride flag an official city flag in order to comply with the new state law that specifically outlaws many flags, including Pride flags, from government property.

"It is a symbol and has come to be a symbol of a city that is safe and welcoming for everyone," McLean added.

Councilwoman Merideth Stead supported the measure, noting the significance of the flag's presence.

"Removing the flag now, after years of flying it proudly, would not be a neutral act," Stead said.

But the resolution raised concerns for Councilwoman Luci Willits, who cast the lone dissenting vote. Willits expressed worry that the resolution could lead to legal action against the city.

"I suspect the legislature will come in and it will slap a huge fine on the City Of Boise and Boiseans will have to pay it and that will limit what we can spend on things that we have control over like police and fire and libraries and parks, and all things that make Boise what it is today," Willits said.

McLean says they're prepared for any legal challenges that may target the city.

"We have lawyers that have volunteered their services, so that the taxpayers aren't footing the bill, to stand with us as we stand with Boiseans," McLean said.

Boise isn't alone in taking action on flying flags — Bonners Ferry, which borders Canada, passed a resolution Tuesday to allow them to fly a Canadian flag.

Plus, Salt Lake City's City Council adopted its own flag resolution Tuesday night in response to legislation in Utah targeting Pride flags.

"I am most concerned about standing up for Boiseans. Not slinking back because we aren't sure what's next, but being clear in our convictions," McLean said.

Full statements from each of the city council members explaining their votes can be found here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

