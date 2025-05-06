Dueling petitions seek to either recall or support Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

BOISE, Idaho — It's a tale of two petitions.

The controversy surrounding Mayor McLean's refusal to adhere to the recently passed House Bill 96, otherwise known as the "Flag Bill," has spawned two dueling petition movements.

One seeks to recall Lauren McLean as the Boise Mayor, and another seeks to show support for the embattled city leader.

The petition calling for Mayor McLean's removal from office claims that she is "out of touch with [constituent] needs and concerns." That same petition goes on to state, "We need someone who can inspire us to strive for a better future than the 'woke' culture she continues to foster."

My response to Attorney General Labrador pic.twitter.com/hZqjRuhPXX — Mayor Lauren McLean (@boisemayor) April 24, 2025

I sent a letter to the Mayor of Boise regarding the City’s defiance of House Bill 96.



The law prohibits the display of unauthorized flags by government entities on government property. I reminded the Mayor that no public official has the authority to disregard laws they disagree… pic.twitter.com/5qP6WRzcM6 — Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) April 16, 2025

Although it doesn't mention the flag bill directly, the petition was started shortly after McLean refused to take down a pride flag at city hall after being urged by Idaho's Attorney General, Raul Labrador, to do so.

The supporting petition celebrates McLean for her leadership in making Boise a "vibrant, loving, and inclusive community."

"We stand up for what's right and we protect our fellow Boiseans who face marginalization," reads the petition in support of the mayor.

The petition identifies the flying of the pride flag as a reflection of Boise's values in 2025. It even goes on to state that "unjust laws are meant to be broken" and argues that the flag bill may be unconstitutional.

As it stands at the time of this writing, the petition to recall Mayor Lauren McLean is leading the petition to support the mayor by nearly 100 signatures.