Boise City Council Votes 5-1 to make Pride Flag an official city flag

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise City Council voted 5-1 to make the Pride Flag an official city flag.

The lone dissenting vote came from Luci Willits of Council District 1.

Willits said that while she sees and supports members of the LGBTQ+ community, she could not in good faith vote for a resolution that didn't properly gauge the public's opinion on the matter. She said that she expects the state legislature will "slap" the City of Boise with a large fine that taxpayers will have to pay while also taking away from essential services under the city's control, such as law enforcement and libraries. Willits finished by explaining that she has a sworn duty to uphold the rule of law and that this resolution goes against that duty.

The other 5 members of the council gave emotional testimonies as to why they support the Pride Flag becoming an official flag of the city.

Making the first remarks on the resolution, Councilwoman Meredith Stead said that the Pride Flag would not replace the City of Boise Flag. "[The Pride Flag] is the symbol of visibility, acceptance, and dignity of our LGBTQ community," said Stead. "Removing the flag now, after years of flying it proudly, would not be a neutral act. It would signal a retreat from values we've long upheld and send a disheartening message to those who have found affirmation and belonging through its presence at City Hall."

Council Member Jordan Morales said that this resolution allows the City of Boise to fly the Pride Flag lawfully and within the bounds of the law as written in House Bill 96, otherwise known as the "Flag Bill."

Kathy Corless followed that testimony by saying that House Bill 96 is an attempt at censorship and argued that this resolution shows that "discrimination —on any level— has no place in our city."

Following the passage of the resolution, supporters and protestors met outside, where tense demonstrations took place.