Boise City council members explain votes on Pride Flag resolution

BOISE — The Boise City Council voted 5–1 on Tuesday to approve a resolution making the Pride Flag an official city flag. Before the vote, Mayor Lauren McLean and each council member shared remarks explaining their positions.

The resolution comes in response to House Bill 96, passed by the Idaho Legislature, which prohibits government entities from flying “unauthorized flags” on public property. The legislation sparked debate across the state and prompted an official letter from Attorney General Raul Labrador urging the City of Boise to take down the Pride Flag at City Hall.

Ahead of the vote, Mayor McLean said the resolution was intended to bring clarity and ensure compliance with state law.

Council Members’ Votes and Comments

Councilmember Luci Willits, the lone “no” vote, said that while she supports members of the LGBTQ+ community, she worried the legislature may “slap” Boise with a large fine, potentially taking away funding from essential services such as law enforcement and libraries.“I have a sworn duty to uphold the rule of law,” she said, adding that she believes this resolution conflicts with that responsibility.

Mayor Lauren McLean did not cast a vote, as her vote is only counted in the event of a tie. Still, she voiced support for the resolution.

“We are changing the system, which is a must, because in order for us to continue to use the story and remind all of us as a city who we are and to give voice to those values, we must change the system.”

Councilmember Meredith Stead, who voted in favor, clarified that the Pride Flag would not replace Boise’s official city flag.

“[The Pride Flag] is the symbol of visibility, acceptance, and dignity of our LGBTQ community,” Stead said. “Removing the flag now, after years of flying it proudly, would not be a neutral act.”

Council President Colin Nash also voted “yes,” expressing hope that the flag’s message would provide comfort and inclusion.

“I hope just once that the City of Boise’s flag—someone will see that and know they are not alone, that there are people here who will support them, wrap their arms around them, and let them know that choosing to live and to live authentically is something you can do in the City of Boise.”

Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton voted in favor and noted that his position should come as no surprise. “That flag has been flying here for 10 years, and that’s not going to change today. It’s not going to change tomorrow. This is always going to be a city that’s safe, that’s welcoming, and tries to take care of every single person that lives in it. So I’ll be voting ‘yes.’”

Councilmember Kathy Corless also voted “yes,” noting that the flag had flown at City Hall for years without issue until HB 96 was introduced.

“The Pride Flag, to me, represents the diversity and resilience of our LGBTQ+ community and serves as a beacon of acceptance and solidarity.”

Councilmember Jordan Morales echoed legal concerns and said the resolution was a way to comply with HB 96 while still affirming the city’s values.

“This allows us to fly the Pride Flag lawfully and within the bounds of the law as written,” Morales said.

