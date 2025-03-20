Gov. Little signs bill limiting which flags can fly at Idaho schools

IDAHO — Governor Brad Little has signed House Bill 41 into law, limiting which flags can fly at Idaho schools or in Idaho classrooms.

The bill states that no flags or banners, "that represent a political viewpoint" may fly, including, "flags or banners regarding a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender, or a political ideology."

Many other flags are allowed, including the State of Idaho, military branches, school district, school mascots, and more.

The bill will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

