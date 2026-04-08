Boise City Hall’s new pride display doesn’t bother Flag Bill's republican sponsor 

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the City Council unveiled a new pride display at City Hall featuring rainbow-wrapped flag poles and a window cling banner that reads, "Creating a city for everyone." This came after the Idaho legislature voted to outlaw the Pride flag from flying at government buildings across the state.

Following the change, Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson checked in with GOP representative Ted Hill (R - District 14) of Eagle, who sponsored House Bill 561, otherwise known as the "Flag Bill," to see what he thinks of the new display and gauge whether or not he thinks the new display goes against the law he helped pass.

Hear what Rep. Ted Hill (R - District 14) thinks of the new pride display at Boise City Hall

New Boise City Hall Pride display doesn't bother flag bill sponsor

Regarding his primary motivation in passing the Flag Bill, Ted Hill explained, “Why am I doing it? To bring the American Flag back to prominence, unite us under that."

In a social media post following the City Hall pride reveal, Mayor McLean stated that "Boise has always been defined by her people. We're neighbors who show up for each other, who choose community in the most challenging of moments."

Hill said this about McLean: “She’s become a full activist, that’s fine, she wants to do that."

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Nelson asked Hill if he'd seen the poles firsthand, to which Hill replied, "I’ve seen the pictures of it, that’s fine. If she wants to do that, it’s fine."

When asked if any legislation would be introduced in the next session to address the new display, Hill answered, "Absolutely not."

Idaho News 6 asked the City of Boise how they paid for the project, and they told us it cost almost $6,000 for both the window cling and the flagpoles, which comes out of the city’s existing operating budget.

Nelson then asked Rep Hill if he considers himself anti-gay?

Hill said, “No, I am not. I am not."

Nelson responded by saying, "It looks like you are."

To which Rep Hill replied, "Sure, that’s fine, but I’m Pro-American.”

As for neighbors we spoke to on Tuesday, many told us they appreciate the city's move to be inclusive for all.

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