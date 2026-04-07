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'I feel loved': City of Boise debuts new LGBTQ+ display after new law prompted removal of city's Pride flag

City of Boise new LGBTQ+ art installation 2026
Idaho News 6
The City of Boise debuts a new LGBTQ+ positive art installation in response to the state's new flag protocol law.
City of Boise new LGBTQ+ art installation 2026
City of Boise LGBTQ+ art installation display 2026
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DOWNTOWN BOISE — The city of Boise has debuted a new LGBTQ+ positive display, replacing its previous Pride flag with a large window sign and rainbow wraps on flagpoles.

The city took down the Pride flag last week, as a new law went into effect that imposes punitive measures on municipal governments that fly flags not on the state's approved list.

Idaho News 6 spoke with Luke Lords, a Boise man, on Tuesday morning, who was out admiring the new display. "I feel loved. I feel accepted by the people that matter. I feel hope. I think there's not a lot of hope right now. So, I feel loved, I feel accepted, I feel hope," Lords said.

Boise New Pride Display Installation 2026
Luke Lords (Boise) takes photos of the City of Boise's new LGBTQ+ positive art installation.

In a statement Tuesday, the Mayor's office wrote, "The art additions to city hall demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people that call Boise home and to the values that we uphold every day of being a safe and welcoming city for everyone."

RELATED | Boise mayor criticizes Idaho flag bill that could revoke city’s Pride flag designation

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