Idaho transgender community reacts to new bathroom bill signed into law on Transgender Day of Visibility

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Life for Idaho’s transgender neighbors can be lonely, as many feel new laws being passed at the Statehouse target their rights.

This year, Transgender Day of Visibility coincides with the day Gov. Little signed House Bill 752, known as the bathroom bill, into law. The bathroom bill makes it a felony for people to use the bathroom corresponding with their gender presentation, rather than the bathroom matching their sex at birth.

"It’s going to hurt a lot of people. I guess if they want to arrest a lot of people for using the restroom that’s what they'll have to do," Twin Falls resident Mickey Speirs said.

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Transgender Day of Visibility has been held since 2009.

"I’ve been visible since 2005," Speirs said, and added that the political climate today is much more hostile to her.

WATCH: Twin Falls residents react to new bathroom bill

Twin Falls residents react to new Idaho bathroom bill

"It’s much worse now than it was in 2005. I thought it would be this bad in 2005 and instead of doing something drastic I chose to make the transition and it was very well accepted. I got a job and everything, and now that seems like it’s not even possible," Speirs said.

Phil Thoman from Trans Affirm told me the bathroom bill and other laws being considered serve to penalize a small, vulnerable population.

"It’s gonna make it easier for just random people and law-enforcement to go out of their way to harass trans people who are just trying to live their life," Thoman said.

"Unfortunately, the trans community's just been made a target of opportunity because some people view them as a little different or a little outside of the norm," Thoman said.

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Part of Transgender Day of Visibility is to show others that they aren't alone, and to show the community that they are people too.

"We’re not here to hurt anybody, we’re not here to brainwash anybody, every single person there behind me today… they just want to exist as themselves," Thoman said.

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