Bill to further restrict flags in Boise passes to the Senate

BOISE — An amended bill that would further restrict flags displayed on government property has advanced to the Senate.

HB 561, introduced by Rep. Ted Hill of Emmett and Eagle, builds upon HB 96, signed into law last year, which limits flags displayed on government property to the United States flag, state flags, the official flag of a governmental entity, military flags, and recognized tribal flags.

The bill says that other nations' flags can be flown for special occasions and celebrations.

Legislators amended this provision to include the Basque Autonomous Community flag as an official flag of the Spanish government, after citizens expressed concern over Boise's Basque block.

Additionally, restrictions were loosened with a provision stating, "Flags, banners, or pennants displayed on government-owned flag poles or streetlights or on any government property along streets or boulevards that are not political, religious, or ideological in nature."

However, H.B. 561 would further restrict new state and city flags, as the bill states that approved flags must have been established before Jan. 1, 2023.

This new legislative push follows actions by the Boise City Council. In May of 2025, council members voted to make the Pride Flag an official city flag, to meet the legal parameters of H.B. 96.

The bill states that failure to comply with the legislation would result in a $2,000 fine for each flag displayed.

The Attorney General would be given the power to enforce this section after providing a written warning, giving the body 10 days to return to compliance without fines.