Six officers injured in Mountain Home fire; one hospitalized as investigation continues

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On Wednesday morning, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police held a press conference to provide updates on the Mountain Home fire that devastated homes and injured multiple law enforcement officers on Tuesday night.

Idaho State Police District 3 Captain Mike Winans and Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead provided statements on the incident.

The fire, which authorities say started at 6:58 p.m., was reported via 9-1-1 in the area of Airbase Road and SW Fly By Avenue in Mountain Home. At 10 p.m., Elmore County announced a local disaster declaration.

Due to windy conditions, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed several homes. Six law enforcement officers were injured during evacuation efforts, with one officer still hospitalized.

Officials say no civilian casualties have been confirmed.

Watch below to hear the latest update from police on Wednesday morning —

Six officers injured in Mountain Home fire with one hospitalized

Emergency crews are assessing the scene, and fire crews are actively working to mop up various hot spots. The fire is now considered 100% contained and there is no current threat to the Mountain Home community.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. The Idaho State Fire Marshall is assisting with that investigation.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office will provide further updates during a press conference that is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The public is asked to avoid the area.