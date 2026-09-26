NPD: Caldwell woman's sister arrested in connection to death of Jade Ramirez

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On July 28, 18-year-old Alissa Mae Huerta was arrested for first-degree murder after 19-year-old Jade Aliyah Ramirez was hit by a car and killed two days earlier.

As Nampa Police continued their investigation, a second person of interest became apparent — 20-year-old Hannah Lee Huerta, Alissa's sister.

According to NPD, Hannah had "enggaged in extensive threatening communications with the victim via social media platforms," and found that she "played an active role in soliciting and facilitating the confrontation that resulted in the death of Ramirez."

Officials shared that Hannah also was involved with creating the location where they would meet, and advised Alissa to hit Ramirez.

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Hannah was arrested on Friday without incident, and will face a charge of soliciation to committ murder in the first degree. She is being held at the Ada County Jail at this time.

Anyone with relevant information to this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip at www.343COPS.com.

You can find Idaho News 6's previous coverage of this story below.

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