Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Nampa Parking Lot

NAMPA, Idaho — A 19-year-old Caldwell woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Nampa parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, July 26, to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Caldwell Boulevard following a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Jade Aliyah Ramirez, 19, of Caldwell, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation, detectives identified the driver involved in the collision.

Investigators are interviewing the driver, witnesses and other involved parties, who police said have been cooperative.

Authorities described the incident as isolated and said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact the Nampa Police Department and leave a voicemail at 208-468-5633.