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Teen suspect in Nampa parking lot murder held without bond

Alissa Huerta was arraigned in Canyon County Court Wednesday
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KIVI
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Alissa Huerta arraignment
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CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The 18-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Jade Ramirez is being held without bond.

As Idaho News 6 reported, Alissa Huerta was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, after police say evidence led them to believe Huerta intentionally drove over Ramirez after some sort of altercation around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday morning in a Nampa parking lot off Cleveland Boulevard.

Ramirez died from her injuries at the hospital. Information was initially released to the public as a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Idaho News 6 was the only outlet inside the courtroom Wednesday afternoon as Huerta appeared virtually from the Canyon County Jail. She was appointed a public defender.

In court, a Canyon County judge quickly remanded Huerta to be held without bond.

Friends of Jade Ramirez, who also goes by Aliyah, attended a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening to lean on each other for support and share memories. Idaho News 6 was there as tensions escalated and a fight broke out.

Family members of Ramirez tell Idaho News 6 the two women knew each other. They don't think this was a random attack.

RELATE | Caldwell woman remembered by candlelight vigil after being killed in a hit-and-run

Neighbors Remember Jade Ramirez, a 19-year-old Mother killed in a Hit and Run

Huerta will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 6.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this case. Check back for updates.

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