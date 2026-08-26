Preliminary hearing for Alissa Huerta pushed back as defense receives new discovery

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Alissa Huerta, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Jade Ramirez, has been pushed back to September 23.

Huerta appeared in court Wednesday as attorneys discussed the case and the large amount of discovery recently provided to the defense.

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The case stems from the July 26 death of Ramirez, who police say was struck by a vehicle in a Nampa parking lot following an altercation.

Huerta remains in custody without bond.

During Wednesday's proceedings, the defense addressed they recently received a substantial amount of discovery as the case moves toward a preliminary hearing.

At that hearing, prosecutors are expected to present evidence supporting the charge against Huerta. A judge will then determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

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Huerta's attorney also objected to media recording of future proceedings.

The court ruled that there will be no recording allowed at the next hearing, and Zoom access will not be available.

According to a previously released probable cause affidavit, police allege Huerta intentionally drove over Ramirez during a confrontation involving several people in a Nampa parking lot.

Investigators said Huerta initially told police that Ramirez had struck her vehicle with a baseball bat. She later told detectives the group had gone to the parking lot for a planned fight involving her sister and Ramirez.

The affidavit says a video recovered by investigators appeared to show Huerta's vehicle strike Ramirez and run over her.

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Investigators also recovered a deleted audio recording from Huerta's phone in which she allegedly discussed the possibility that she had run Ramirez over.

Ramirez died from her injuries at a hospital.

The case remains pending, and the allegations against Huerta have not been proven in court.

Huerta is scheduled to return to court for the preliminary hearing on September 26th at 8:30 am.

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