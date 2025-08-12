Nampa residents speak out on Ford Idaho Center's future as city considers 99-year agreement with college

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Nampa city leaders held a town hall listening session to hear community input on a proposal that would give the College of Western Idaho control of the Ford Idaho Center under a 99-year agreement.

The proposal is connected to an upcoming levy override vote on August 18, a decision city officials say could shape the venue's future for generations.

Not all city officials support the current direction. City Council Member David Bills expressed opposition to the city's involvement in entertainment venues.

"I'm not in agreement that the city should be in the entertainment venue business. Sell it," Bills said.

Mayor Debbie Kling emphasized that the discussion isn't about losing the Idaho Center but ensuring its long-term viability.

"What we want is ideas and solutions. We love the Ford Idaho Center — we just want it to be vibrant down the road," Kling said.

Some residents at the meeting expressed concern about the rushed timeline, with one citizen noting surprise at the upcoming vote.

"If you're going to vote on the 18th, I didn't realize that was such a time frame. That's coming right up — that's next week," the resident said.

Others questioned whether the agreement would benefit Nampa residents at all.

"I think they're putting money in their pocket, and I don't think they should give things away that belong to Nampa," one citizen said.

"We are going to convey property to a vocational school that wants to become a college… that wants to become a university. This is crazy," another resident said.



Several community members described the Ford Idaho Center as "more than a building," highlighting events like the Snake River Stampede as a point of pride for Nampa.

Before any decision is finalized, the proposal will go through a public hearing, a formal council vote, and final approval. The Nampa City Council is set to address the topic again at their August 18 council meeting, where they could decide on next steps.

