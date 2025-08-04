Nampa seeks public input on Ford Idaho Center's potential transfer to CWI

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa and the College of Western Idaho are seeking public feedback on potentially transferring the Ford Idaho Center to CWI.

The proposed transfer requires approval from both the Nampa City Council and the CWI Board of Trustees. Officials say the move would maintain public ownership while enhancing educational and workforce development opportunities.

"This is a unique opportunity to begin a new chapter for this premier facility," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling in a press release. "The benefits of this transition could be felt for generations."

CWI President Gordon Jones said acquiring the center would allow the college to "create more academic and hands-on learning opportunities" for students and the broader community.

The public can attend upcoming town halls to learn more:



August 7 from 5–7 p.m. at the Idaho Hispanic Community Center (315 Stampede Drive)

August 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Nampa City Hall (411 3rd Street South)

WATCH: Mayor Debbie Kling and CWI President Gordon Jones discuss more details of a possible Idaho Center ownership transfer —

Finer details of possible transfer of Idaho Center ownership

If approved, CWI would not be able to sell the property and the Ford Idaho Center would continue hosting public events under Oak View Group management. Officials say the city could avoid $20-25 million in future maintenance costs and gain about $5 million for its general fund.

For more information and to submit feedback, click here.