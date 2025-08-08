Nampa residents weigh in on Ford Idaho Center's future as city council vote approaches

NAMPA, Idaho — Community members in Nampa are sharing their thoughts on the future of the Ford Idaho Center as city officials gather feedback before an upcoming council vote.

"There's only so many ways a city can generate money, right? Taxes and fees and I as a citizen of Nampa would pay more taxes," one resident said during the public discussion.

About 25 community members joined four of the six city council members to discuss the outlook of the Ford Idaho Center. The meeting is part of a year-long process leading up to a looming city council vote.

The city provided specific questions for feedback, which will be compiled and sent to the city council and mayor.

One key issue is how to fund the Idaho Center. While one person expressed willingness to pay higher taxes, several attendees focused on the Idaho Center's management contractors, Oak View Group.

"Decrease the percentage that the management company gets of the revenue," suggested one discussion member.

When I contacted Oak View Group after the discussions about their payment structure for operating the Idaho Center complex, they explained that "there is a monthly fee and an annual tiered incentive but nothing based on individual events."

Another major topic the city sought input on was how to increase utilization of the Ford Idaho Center.

"Yeah we're talking about what Randy talked about, taking three acres and leasing it for commercial..." said one attendee, referring to Councilmember Randy Haverfield's idea.

Haverfield projects that a section of parking along Idaho Center Boulevard could be converted to a commercial strip mall and leased. This would be possible if 25% of the Idaho Center's available parking spots are compact.

The public will have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the transfer at the next city council meeting on Monday, August 11.