NAMPA, Idaho — The 110th annual Snake River Stampede is kicking off a little earlier this year at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

See the historical impact the Snake River Stampede has had on Nampa and the state of Idaho:

The 110th Snake River Stampede celebrates Western heritage, Idaho cowboy culture

The stands were packed as fans awaited what's become known throughout the country as a quintessential western experience.

"It's the largest rodeo in Idaho," explains Clint Child, Board of Directors President of the Snake River Stampede. "We were nominated [as one of the] Top 5 indoor rodeos last year."

The rodeo is now apart of the upper echelon of the professional level. Some of the biggest stars have come through this rodeo, but all giants start small.

"[The rodeo] started as part of the Nampa Harvest Festival in September, when people would come together to share crops," added Child. "They began a bucking contest, and that started turning into a rodeo, and we added a few other events. In 1937, it broke away and moved to July, and since then, it's been its own rodeo."

For locals, the tradition remains a staple part of Idaho's culture.

"It gives them an opportunity to see why Idaho is the way it is and what it means to be a true Idahoan," said Mary Jo Anderson.

"It's my first year of goat tying, and I really [like] goats and barrel racing," said one young participant.

"We want to maintain that Western way of life," explained Child.

The wildest, fastest show on Earth will be going on through Saturday, June 21st, so make sure you come by grab a ticket, and enjoy the show!